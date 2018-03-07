McGowan was released by the Rays on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

McGowan was signed to a minor-league deal and invited to big-league camp as a non-roster invitee by Tampa Bay in February, but will now look to find a new home for the 2018 season. Last year, the right-hander appeared in 63 games for the Marlins, posting a 4.75 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with a 64:27 K:BB in 77.2 innings of relief.