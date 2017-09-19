Marlins' Dustin McGowan: Throws scoreless inning
McGowan allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one batter across one scoreless inning Monday against the Mets.
McGowan holds a 9.88 ERA and 1.83 WHIP over his last 11 appearances. After posting a stellar 2.82 ERA last season, the 35-year-old right-hander has taken a step back this year, although he did enjoy a strong first half. He's a free agent again this winter.
More News
-
Marlins' Dustin McGowan: Earns fifth win•
-
Marlins' Dustin McGowan: Holding steady in 2017•
-
Marlins' Dustin McGowan: Gets win Tuesday with strong relief effort•
-
Marlins' Dustin McGowan: Eating innings for last-place Miami•
-
Marlins' Dustin McGowan: Solid start until recent slip-up•
-
Marlins' Dustin McGowan: Looking to throw more changeups in 2017•
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...