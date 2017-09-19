McGowan allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one batter across one scoreless inning Monday against the Mets.

McGowan holds a 9.88 ERA and 1.83 WHIP over his last 11 appearances. After posting a stellar 2.82 ERA last season, the 35-year-old right-hander has taken a step back this year, although he did enjoy a strong first half. He's a free agent again this winter.