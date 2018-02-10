Rays' Dustin McGowan: Signs minor-league deal with Rays
The Rays signed McGowan to a minor-league contract with a non-roster invitation to spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
McGowan compiled an 8-2 record with a 4.75 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 64 strikeouts across 77.2 innings as the Marlins long-relief man in 2017. The 35-year-old is likely to be seeking a similar role with Tampa Bay in 2018, but will need to put together a solid spring training to crack the Opening Day roster.
