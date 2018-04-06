The Marlins signed McGowan to a minor-league contract Friday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

McGowan spent spring training with the Rays on a minor-league deal prior to being released in early March. The 36-year-old posted a 4.75 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 64 strikeouts over 77.2 innings (63 appearances) as a long-relief man for the Marlins in 2017. The right-hander would likely serve a similar role if he joins the big-league roster this season, but for now he will report to Triple-A New Orleans after putting in some work at extended spring training.