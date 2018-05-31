Jackson has opted out of his contract with the Nationals and will be released Friday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Jackson was in competition for a back-end rotation spot this spring but ultimately lost out to A.J. Cole. He made 10 starts with Triple-A Syracuse, posting a 3.40 ERA, but will now test the free agent market. He posted a 5.21 ERA over 76 innings with the Orioles and Nationals last season.