The LG Twins of the Korea Baseball Organization re-signed Hernandez to a one-year, $1.3 million contract Wednesday, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

Hernandez finished the 2024 season with the Twins, posting a 4.02 ERA over 47 regular-season innings before tossing 11 scoreless frames in the postseason. The 29-year-old holds a 5.10 ERA over 99 appearances (49 starts) at the big-league level.