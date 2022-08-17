Andrus was released by the Athletics on Wednesday.
Andrus saw inconsistent playing time over the first several weeks in August and will ultimately part ways with the club after Sheldon Neuse was recalled Wednesday. Andrus was traded from the Rangers to the Athletics ahead of the 2021 campaign, but he had a lackluster showing over his year and a half in Oakland. The 33-year-old slashed .241/.297/.342 with 11 homers, 101 runs, 67 RBI and 19 stolen bases over 252 games with the Athletics but will now seek out other opportunities for the final two months of the season.