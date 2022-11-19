The Nationals declined to tender Fedde a contract for 2023, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Washington kept trotting Fedde out there despite his struggles -- he had the second-worst ERA (5.81) among pitchers who threw at least 120 innings in the majors last season, trailing only teammate Patrick Corbin. Fedde will likely have to scratch and claw for a roster spot somewhere in spring training.

