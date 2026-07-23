Fantasy Baseball: Innings limit concerns for 20 starting pitchers, from Jacob Misiorowski to Braxton Ashcraft

Jacob Misiorowski SP MIL Milwaukee • #32 • Age: 24 Risk level High This year 115 Last year 141.1 Career high 141.1 By pure innings count, Jacob Misiorowski wouldn't be much of a concern, but seeing as he was pulled after four innings last time amid conflicting reports of him dealing with arm fatigue, I get the feeling we're in for some workload tomfoolery. The Brewers probably want to save some of those big bullets for the playoffs.

Chase Burns SP CIN Cincinnati • #26 • Age: 23 Risk level High This year 107.2 Last year 111 Career high 111 Chase Burns landed on the IL right about the time he was reaching his previous high (from college) last year and then returned as a reliever for the final month. Presumably, the Reds will want to extend him further this time, but it's worth noting that they have less to play for now than they did then.

Braxton Ashcraft SP PIT Pittsburgh • #35 • Age: 26 Risk level High This year 116.1 Last year 118 Career high 118 Braxton Ashcraft's recent rough patch may signal that his command is slipping as he approaches his previous high in innings. If the Pirates don't hang in the playoff race (and they're on the outside looking in right now), a hard shutdown would likely be on the table.

Kyle Harrison SP MIL Milwaukee • #52 • Age: 24 Risk level Medium This year 83.2 Last year 112 Career high 124.1 The fact that Kyle Harrison is currently sidelined by a forearm injury (but on the road to recovery) may save him, actually, from harsher mitigation efforts later. As with Misiorowski, the Brewers will want Harrison ready for the playoffs most of all, which could lead to some abbreviated starts in September.

Max Meyer SP MIA Miami • #23 • Age: 27 Risk level High This year 111 Last year 64.2 Career high 115 Max Meyer is well in excess of last year's inning total and may be just a start away from setting a career high. His recent IL stint for a neck strain may be in part a stall tactic as the Marlins continue to assess their playoff chances.

Eury Perez SP MIA Miami • #39 • Age: 23 Risk level Medium This year 91.2 Last year 118 Career high 128 Eury Perez possibly has enough cushion to make it the rest of the way, projecting for 30-40 more innings than last year, but he's such a prized asset for the Marlins that they may choose to slow him down if and when they drop out of the playoff race. He's only two years removed from Tommy John surgery, after all.

Payton Tolle SP BOS Boston • #70 • Age: 23 Risk level High This year 104.2 Last year 108.1 Career high 108.1 The Red Sox's dramatic re-entry into the playoff race complicates Payton Tolle's situation since they may not be turning their attention to next year quite so early now. A shift to the bullpen may be necessary if they remain in contention to the end.

Justin Wrobleski SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #70 • Age: 26 Risk level Medium This year 106.2 Last year 123.1 Career high 132 In most any other organization, Justin Wrobleski would probably be given free rein as a 26-year-old in his third year, but the Dodgers don't really give any pitcher free rein, do they? If his breakout season has made him a major part of their playoff plans, it's all the more likely they'll want to save some of those bullets for when they matter most.

Reid Detmers SP LAA L.A. Angels • #48 • Age: 27 Risk level Medium This year 120 Last year 63.2 Career high 165.1 There are two complicating factors for Reid Detmers. The first is that last year's low innings total was due to him working in relief rather than missing extended time, and the second is that he's among the most likely trade candidates over the next couple weeks, presumably going to a team that wouldn't be acquiring him to put him on ice.

Joey Cantillo SP CLE Cleveland • #54 • Age: 26 Risk level Medium This year 106 Last year 119.1 Career high 119.1 Seeing as Joey Cantillo will be 27 before the year is done, the Guardians may not handle him as carefully as they would a younger pitcher. His outings tend to run short, which will also help to ensure that his workload doesn't get away from him.

Cade Cavalli SP WAS Washington • #24 • Age: 27 Risk level Medium This year 110.2 Last year 122.2 Career high 123.1 Cade Cavalli has been a breakout hurler for an organization that was in desperate need of one, and that precious quality may incline the Nationals to be extra careful with him once they drop out of playoff contention. He does have a Tommy John surgery in his past, after all.

Griffin Jax SP TB Tampa Bay • #22 • Age: 31 Risk level Medium This year 81 Last year 66 Career high 127.1 Griffin Jax only joined the starting rotation at the end of April after years of working in relief, so factoring in a typical innings increase would be unfair in his case. In fact, seeing as he's already 31 and under team control for just one more year, the Rays may not bother to curtail his innings beyond what they're already doing, which is limiting him to about five innings at a time.

Landen Roupp SP SF San Francisco • #65 • Age: 27 Risk level Medium This year 110 Last year 109.2 Career high 110 Seeing as he's already achieved his career high in innings and the Giants have nothing to play for, Landen Roupp would seem like the perfect candidate for a late-season slowdown. Then again, he's about to turn 28, which isn't normally a time to put a pitcher on ice, and this Giants regime doesn't seem like the type that would pack it in early.

Emmet Sheehan SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #80 • Age: 26 Risk level High This year 93 Last year 100.1 Career high 123.1 The Dodgers are heavy-handed with every pitcher's workload, but none more so than Emmet Sheehan, whose development may well have been stunted by all the role changes and early hooks. His unsteady performance this year means you probably aren't holding your breath over what happens next, but I would expect it to be as aggravating as it always is.

Jake Bennett SP BOS Boston • #64 • Age: 25 Risk level High This year 98.2 Last year 75.1 Career high 98.2 Jake Bennett only recently came out of nowhere to emerge as a quality Fantasy option, so finding out that he's already nearly 25 innings over his previous high is a bit of a letdown. I suspect he's due for a performance correction anyway, so now wouldn't be the worst time to dangle him in a trade.

Shane Drohan RP MIL Milwaukee • #55 • Age: 27 Risk level High This year 89.2 Last year 67.2 Career high 129.1 The Brewers have been carefully managing Shane Drohan's innings up to this point, even though he's already 27, only recently letting him work six innings at a time. His career high came way back in 2023, and he's had a number of injuries since then.

Ryan Weathers SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #40 • Age: 26 Risk level Medium This year 102.1 Last year 38.1 Career high 137.1 Ryan Weathers' 2024 and 2025 seasons were wrecked by injuries, so he's already zoomed past his innings allotment from those years. When everyone is back to full health, the Yankees will have a rotation surplus, so preparing Weathers to handle a bullpen role in the playoffs might make sense come September.

Roki Sasaki SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #11 • Age: 24 Risk level High This year 86.2 Last year 67.2 Career high 129.1 Through all the ups and downs, Roki Sasaki has made noticeable strides this year, and the Dodgers may decide that's victory enough for the notoriously brittle pitcher, shelving him once they've reunited the Avengers for the postseason push. Or they may shift him back to the bullpen, which worked out pretty well last postseason.

Christian Scott SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #45 • Age: 27 Risk level High This year 73.1 Last year N/A Career high 89.2 Christian Scott just returned from Tommy John surgery in April, so the Mets won't push the envelope with him, even in a lost season. Would 130 innings be too big of a stretch? Considering he's never reached 100 before, perhaps, though I'll note that at 27, he's probably no longer viewed as a rotation cornerstone.