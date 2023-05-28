There's no replacement for a high-end hurler, of course, but if you're looking to stream pitchers, you've come to the right place. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Most likely, they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.
All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.
CHW Chi. White Sox • #34 • Age: 27
Michael Kopech is coming off back-to-back starts where he was near unhittable, with some tweaks to his delivery seemingly bringing out the best in his fastball. This two-start week is simply too inviting to pass up, especially since one of the matchups is against the Tigers.
Bobby Miller SP
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #70 • Age: 24
Bobby Miller's strong debut against the Braves launches him into a two-start week that, as with Michael Kopech, is too inviting to pass up. He's still largely unproven, but he'll get an easy matchup against the Nationals before having to face the Yankees.
Brayan Bello SP
BOS Boston • #66 • Age: 24
Brayan Bello has a ground-ball rate on par with Framber Valdez and a swinging-strike rate that's even better, so his 2.57 ERA over his past five starts is something to take seriously. So are his two starts this week against the Reds (yay) and Rays (boo).
James Paxton SP
BOS Boston • #65 • Age: 34
James Paxton's penchant for hard contact came back to bite him in his last outing, but he has generally impressed in his return from Tommy John surgery. The Reds make for a decent enough matchup, particularly outside of Cincinnati.
STL St. Louis • #39 • Age: 34
Believe it or not, Miles Mikolas has a 1.98 ERA over his past six starts. It's with a low strikeout rate and a fairly high average exit velocity, but there's a good chance he keeps it going against a highly suspect Royals offense.
CLE Cleveland • #41 • Age: 24
The jury's still out on whether Logan Allen's stuff plays in the majors, with neither hits nor whiffs being in short supply so far, but you have to like that he gets two bites at the apple this week. The matchups aren't so favorable at first glance, but the Twins lineup in particular struggles against lefties.
MIA Miami • #27 • Age: 25
Edward Cabrera tends to oscillate between overpowering and self-destructive, with walks being the big culprit. Fortunately, his matchup against the Athletics this week helps his cause.
CLE Cleveland • #47 • Age: 28
There's nothing special about Cal Quantrill's matchups this week (Orioles and Twins), but he's a quality start machine who's in line for two starts. It makes him worth considering in points leagues, at least, where you can withstand a crooked stat line easier.
Kyle Gibson SP
BAL Baltimore • #48 • Age: 35
Though Kyle Gibson's upside is limited, he's coming off back to back starts against the Blue Jays and Yankees. He should have a much easier time this week against the Guardians, who rank dead last in runs scored.
Mike Soroka SP
ATL Atlanta • #40 • Age: 25
Given that he spent three years out of the majors and delivered only modest numbers in the minors, we really have no idea what we're getting into with Mike Soroka. The two-start week may be too tempting for some, particularly with the first matchup coming at Oakland, but understand that it could backfire spectacularly.