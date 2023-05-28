Michael Kopech SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #34 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. LAA, vs. DET Rostered 75% Michael Kopech is coming off back-to-back starts where he was near unhittable, with some tweaks to his delivery seemingly bringing out the best in his fastball. This two-start week is simply too inviting to pass up, especially since one of the matchups is against the Tigers.

Bobby Miller SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #70 • Age: 24 Matchups vs. WAS, vs. NYY Rostered 69% Bobby Miller's strong debut against the Braves launches him into a two-start week that, as with Michael Kopech, is too inviting to pass up. He's still largely unproven, but he'll get an easy matchup against the Nationals before having to face the Yankees.

Brayan Bello SP BOS Boston • #66 • Age: 24 Matchups vs. CIN, vs. TB Rostered 51% Brayan Bello has a ground-ball rate on par with Framber Valdez and a swinging-strike rate that's even better, so his 2.57 ERA over his past five starts is something to take seriously. So are his two starts this week against the Reds (yay) and Rays (boo).

James Paxton SP BOS Boston • #65 • Age: 34 Matchup vs. CIN Rostered 70% James Paxton's penchant for hard contact came back to bite him in his last outing, but he has generally impressed in his return from Tommy John surgery. The Reds make for a decent enough matchup, particularly outside of Cincinnati.

Miles Mikolas SP STL St. Louis • #39 • Age: 34 Matchup vs. KC Rostered 74% Believe it or not, Miles Mikolas has a 1.98 ERA over his past six starts. It's with a low strikeout rate and a fairly high average exit velocity, but there's a good chance he keeps it going against a highly suspect Royals offense.

Logan Taylor Allen SP CLE Cleveland • #41 • Age: 24 Matchups at BAL, at MIN Rostered 61% The jury's still out on whether Logan Allen's stuff plays in the majors, with neither hits nor whiffs being in short supply so far, but you have to like that he gets two bites at the apple this week. The matchups aren't so favorable at first glance, but the Twins lineup in particular struggles against lefties.

Edward Cabrera SP MIA Miami • #27 • Age: 25 Matchup vs. OAK Rostered 64% Edward Cabrera tends to oscillate between overpowering and self-destructive, with walks being the big culprit. Fortunately, his matchup against the Athletics this week helps his cause.

Cal Quantrill SP CLE Cleveland • #47 • Age: 28 Matchups at BAL, at MIN Rostered 59% There's nothing special about Cal Quantrill's matchups this week (Orioles and Twins), but he's a quality start machine who's in line for two starts. It makes him worth considering in points leagues, at least, where you can withstand a crooked stat line easier.

Kyle Gibson SP BAL Baltimore • #48 • Age: 35 Matchup vs. CLE Rostered 64% Though Kyle Gibson's upside is limited, he's coming off back to back starts against the Blue Jays and Yankees. He should have a much easier time this week against the Guardians, who rank dead last in runs scored.