There's no replacement for a high-end hurler, of course, but if you're looking to stream pitchers, you've come to the right place. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Most likely, they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.

Sleeper pitchers for Week 10 (May 29-June 4)
player headshot
Michael Kopech SP
CHW Chi. White Sox • #34 • Age: 27
Matchups
vs. LAA, vs. DET
Rostered
75%
Michael Kopech is coming off back-to-back starts where he was near unhittable, with some tweaks to his delivery seemingly bringing out the best in his fastball. This two-start week is simply too inviting to pass up, especially since one of the matchups is against the Tigers.
player headshot
Bobby Miller SP
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #70 • Age: 24
Matchups
vs. WAS, vs. NYY
Rostered
69%
Bobby Miller's strong debut against the Braves launches him into a two-start week that, as with Michael Kopech, is too inviting to pass up. He's still largely unproven, but he'll get an easy matchup against the Nationals before having to face the Yankees.
player headshot
Brayan Bello SP
BOS Boston • #66 • Age: 24
Matchups
vs. CIN, vs. TB
Rostered
51%
Brayan Bello has a ground-ball rate on par with Framber Valdez and a swinging-strike rate that's even better, so his 2.57 ERA over his past five starts is something to take seriously. So are his two starts this week against the Reds (yay) and Rays (boo).
player headshot
James Paxton SP
BOS Boston • #65 • Age: 34
Matchup
vs. CIN
Rostered
70%
James Paxton's penchant for hard contact came back to bite him in his last outing, but he has generally impressed in his return from Tommy John surgery. The Reds make for a decent enough matchup, particularly outside of Cincinnati.
player headshot
Grayson Rodriguez SP
BAL Baltimore • #30 • Age: 23
Matchup
vs. CLE
Rostered
77%
Grayson Rodriguez has had an unsteady rookie season, to say the least, but he has shown the sort of strikeout ability that speaks to his upside. Hopefully, his best comes out against the worst offense in baseball (Guardians) this week.
player headshot
Miles Mikolas SP
STL St. Louis • #39 • Age: 34
Matchup
at PIT
Rostered
74%
Believe it or not, Miles Mikolas has a 1.98 ERA over his past six starts. It's with a low strikeout rate and a fairly high average exit velocity, but there's a good chance he keeps it going against a Pirates offense that's sinking like a rock.
player headshot
Logan Taylor Allen SP
CLE Cleveland • #41 • Age: 24
Matchups
at BAL, at MIN
Rostered
61%
The jury's still out on whether Logan Allen's stuff plays in the majors, with neither hits nor whiffs being in short supply so far, but you have to like that he gets two bites at the apple this week. The matchups aren't so favorable at first glance, but the Twins lineup in particular struggles against lefties.
player headshot
Edward Cabrera SP
MIA Miami • #27 • Age: 25
Matchup
vs. OAK
Rostered
64%
Edward Cabrera tends to oscillate between overpowering and self-destructive, but he may be on the verge of breaking through, having issued one walk or fewer in three of his past four starts. His matchup against the Athletics this week helps his cause.
player headshot
Cal Quantrill SP
CLE Cleveland • #47 • Age: 28
Matchups
at BAL, at MIN
Rostered
59%
There's nothing special about Cal Quantrill's matchups this week (Orioles and Twins), but he's a quality start machine who's in line for two starts. It makes him worth considering in points leagues, at least, where you can withstand a crooked stat line easier.
player headshot
Kyle Gibson SP
BAL Baltimore • #48 • Age: 35
Matchup
vs. CLE
Rostered
64%
Though Kyle Gibson's upside is limited, he's coming off back to back starts against the Blue Jays and Yankees. He should have a much easier time this week against the Guardians, who rank dead last in runs scored.