In a week with nearly one-third of the league scheduled for only five games, suffice it to say the two-start options are limited. The best I can recommend who might actually be available in your league has yet to throw a single pitch in 2021.
The good news is there's a decent number of one-start pitchers who may be of interest to you, including several who are set to face the league's worst offense, the Mariners.
Here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
- We talk Ryan Yarbrough, MLB cracking down on pitchers and Week 11 sleepers on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 podcast. You can follow us to get the latest episodes on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #26 • Age: 27
Presuming he actually does return from his shoulder injury Tuesday, he'll be lined up for two starts against two weak opponents. It's risky after a two-month absence, but the potential rewards are great.
CHC Chi. Cubs • #73 • Age: 26
Convincing people to pick him up has been a year-long challenge, but nonetheless, he has a 3.62 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 9.5 K/9 and is in line for two starts. No need to overthink it.
Matthew Boyd SP
DET Detroit • #48 • Age: 30
He's trending down and, in my estimation, was due for some regression, but that matchup against the Mariners is enough to sell me on the two-start week. The return home will help him keep the ball in the yard.
DET Detroit • #56 • Age: 28
He's facing the same team he no-hit just three turns ago, and he's riding a four-start stretch with an improved whiff rate.
Casey Mize SP
DET Detroit • #12 • Age: 24
Yup, another chance to rag on the Mariners. The rookie has been surprisingly steady this year despite a lack of strikeouts, allowing three earned runs or fewer in seven straight. He also set a season high for swinging strikes in his latest start.
COL Colorado • #26 • Age: 27
Austin Gomber still has a Coors Field problem, but with a 2.68 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, and 9.6 K/9 in his past seven starts, he's worth using with a favorable matchup on the road.
SEA Seattle • #7 • Age: 29
His return from the IL earlier this week offered reason to believe he's the same pitcher you targeted as your No. 4 coming into the year. Watch him go seven strong against the Tigers.
MIL Milwaukee • #37 • Age: 28
One of the league's best ground-ball pitchers has been going five-plus with a little more regularity of late. His combined totals for the two starts should be acceptable, particularly since one is against the Pirates.
Kris Bubic RP
KC Kansas City • #50 • Age: 23
His last start was a step in the wrong direction, but he retains a high ground-ball rate. If you're looking for volume in a points league, you could do worse in a week with so few two-start pitchers.
LAA L.A. Angels • #28 • Age: 29
The most two-faced pitcher in baseball is due for a bad one if he continues his on-again, off-again pattern, but if you're one for rolling the dice, the matchup is pretty good.