In a week with nearly one-third of the league scheduled for only five games, suffice it to say the two-start options are limited. The best I can recommend who might actually be available in your league has yet to throw a single pitch in 2021.

The good news is there's a decent number of one-start pitchers who may be of interest to you, including several who are set to face the league's worst offense, the Mariners.

Here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

We talk Ryan Yarbrough, MLB cracking down on pitchers and Week 11 sleepers on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 podcast. You can follow us to get the latest episodes on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.