Fantasy Baseball Week 12 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters highlight Colt Emerson, Bryce Eldridge

Bryce Eldridge DH SF San Francisco • #8 • Age: 21 Matchups WAS3, CHC3 Matchups 42% Bryce Eldridge has had two huge games in the past week, but even better days are ahead, judging by his .303 xBA and .523 xSLG. Those numbers are backed up by premium exit velocities and a much better strikeout rate than projected. The Giants have the third-best hitter matchups this week.

Colt Emerson 3B SEA Seattle • #4 • Age: 20 Matchups @BAL4, @WAS3 Rostered 69% Compared to Eldridge, not everything looks as good under the hood for the Mariners' star rookie, Colt Emerson, but he's been productive enough with 10 extra-base hits, including four homers, in 19 games. The Mariners have the most favorable matchups of any team this week, being one of just two scheduled for seven games, and his left-handedness should pay off against the six righties on the schedule.

Isaac Paredes 3B HOU Houston • #15 • Age: 27 Matchups @LAA3, @KC3 Rostered 75% Just the fact that Isaac Paredes qualifies for this list tells you the sort of disappointment he's been, but his Statcast readings are basically right in line with where they've always been. He comes out of the weekend having homered three times in his past five games and may be heating up just in time to take advantage of the Astros' fifth-ranked hitter matchups.

Carson Benge RF NYM N.Y. Mets • #3 • Age: 23 Matchups STL3, ATL3 Rostered 79% Carson Benge has been a bankable option since about the time the calendar flipped to May, batting .328 (42 for 128) with five homers and four steals in his past 32 games. The Mets' schedule this week is nothing spectacular, but it features a bunch of pitch-to-contact guys like Dustin May, Andre Pallante, Kyle Leahy and Bryce Elder.

Jake Bauers 1B MIL Milwaukee • #9 • Age: 30 Matchups @ATH3, PHI3 Rostered 78% Frankly, as long as Jake Bauers is playing nearly every day (he's started against two of the past four lefties the Brewers have faced), he's more or less a fixture here. That's how strong his hitting profile is. The Brewers matchups are pretty solid enough, particularly with a three-game set against the Athletics pitching staff.

A.J. Ewing CF NYM N.Y. Mets • #9 • Age: 21 Matchups STL3, ATL3 Rostered 56% The Mets' schedule this week features nothing but right-handers, which actually helps Benge less than you'd think but is likely to make a difference for his fellow left-handed-hitting rookie, A.J. Ewing, who's batting .290 (18 for 62) vs. righties compared to .174 (4 for 23) vs. lefties.

Nate Lowe DH CIN Cincinnati • #31 • Age: 30 Matchups @SD3, ARI3 Rostered 18% Nate Lowe hasn't had much traction in Fantasy since his late-April surge, but he still has a 77th percentile xBA and 92nd percentile xSLG. He also still starts against right-handers, which is what the Reds are scheduled to face in five of their six games, including mashables like Walker Buehler, Lucas Giolito and Zac Gallen.

Jung Hoo Lee RF SF San Francisco • #51 • Age: 27 Matchups WAS3, CHC3 Rostered 46% Though Jung Hoo Lee has always excelled at putting the bat on the ball, a greatly improved line-drive rate this year has turned him into a batting average standout -- and in a way that's backed up by a 99th percentile xBA. The Giants have the third-best hitter matchups this week, scheduled to face pitchers like Miles Mikolas, Andrew Alvarez, Foster Griffin, Jameson Taillon and Colin Rea.

Luke Raley RF SEA Seattle • #20 • Age: 31 Matchups @BAL4, @WAS3 Rostered 56% If there's ever a time to play Luke Raley, it's when the Mariners have a top-ranked hitter schedule that's loaded with righties. It can still be misleading in terms of how much playing time he'll get because he's often removed for a pinch hitter whenever a left-handed reliever comes in, but he nonetheless finds himself on a 32-homer pace even with that role.