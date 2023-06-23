Ranger Suarez SP PHI Philadelphia • #55 • Age: 27 Matchups at CHC, vs. WAS Rostered 75% Suarez shut down the vaunted Braves lineup in his latest start, offering the strongest evidence yet that he's just a different pitcher right now. With a 1.38 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 8.0 K/9 in his past five starts, he's a must in a two-start week.

Garrett Whitlock SP BOS Boston • #22 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. MIA, at TOR Rostered 73% Whitlock's past three starts were the best in terms of swinging strikes for his entire career, and he went more than six innings in each. He's rounding into a complete pitcher just in time for a two-start week against the Marlins and Blue Jays.

Gavin Williams SP CLE Cleveland • #63 • Age: 23 Matchups at KC, at CHC Rostered 61% Williams' big-league debut Wednesday was a mixed bag, but there were enough positive signs to take a shot on his upside in a two-start week. It helps that his matchups against the Cubs and especially the Royals are pretty favorable.

Julio Teheran SP MIL Milwaukee • #49 • Age: 32 Matchups at NYM, at PIT Rostered 60% After his latest start against the Diamondbacks, it's time to take Teheran and his 1.53 ERA seriously. He's been excellent at suppressing hard contact so far, and while some amount of regression is inevitable, he's earned his place in a two-start week, particularly since he'll be facing the Pirates in one of them.

Brayan Bello SP BOS Boston • #66 • Age: 24 Matchup vs. MIA Rostered 70% Bello is quickly becoming a Framber Valdez lite, combining elite ground-ball skills with decent bat-missing ability. And he has a favorable matchup this week against the Marlins.

Braxton Garrett SP MIA Miami • #29 • Age: 25 Matchup at BOS Rostered 71% Garrett's next start is against a Red Sox lineup that's especially tough on lefties, but he's earned the nod following a 13-strikeout performance last time out. He now has a 2.00 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 12.4 K/9 in his past eight starts.

Taijuan Walker SP PHI Philadelphia • #99 • Age: 30 Matchup at CHC Rostered 72% Walker has recently enjoyed a velocity bump of 2-3 mph, and it has him riding high right now, allowing a combined one earned run in his past three starts. If it continues against the Mets over the weekend, then his middling matchup against the Cubs in Week 14 will be no reason to shy away from him.

Reid Detmers SP LAA L.A. Angels • #48 • Age: 23 Matchups vs. CHW, vs. ARI Rostered 65% Detmers is coming off his best start of the season -- one in which he two-hit the Dodgers over seven innings -- but he's been inefficient overall and is a threat to your team's ERA and WHIP every time he takes the mound. Still, in a two-start week, he's at least worth running out there in points leagues (and maybe Roto if you need strikeouts specifically).

Martin Perez SP TEX Texas • #54 • Age: 32 Matchups vs. DET, vs. HOU Rostered 75% Perez has had more hits than misses recently, and the good starts tend to take him six-plus innings. This makes him awfully tempting for points leagues in a two-start week, particularly since he'll be facing the Tigers in one of those starts.