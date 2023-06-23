There's no replacement for a high-end hurler, of course, but if you're looking to stream pitchers, you've come to the right place. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Most likely, they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.
- Week 14: Sleeper hitters | Two-start pitchers
Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
PHI Philadelphia • #55 • Age: 27
Suarez shut down the vaunted Braves lineup in his latest start, offering the strongest evidence yet that he's just a different pitcher right now. With a 1.38 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 8.0 K/9 in his past five starts, he's a must in a two-start week.
BOS Boston • #22 • Age: 27
Whitlock's past three starts were the best in terms of swinging strikes for his entire career, and he went more than six innings in each. He's rounding into a complete pitcher just in time for a two-start week against the Marlins and Blue Jays.
CLE Cleveland • #63 • Age: 23
Williams' big-league debut Wednesday was a mixed bag, but there were enough positive signs to take a shot on his upside in a two-start week. It helps that his matchups against the Cubs and especially the Royals are pretty favorable.
MIL Milwaukee • #49 • Age: 32
After his latest start against the Diamondbacks, it's time to take Teheran and his 1.53 ERA seriously. He's been excellent at suppressing hard contact so far, and while some amount of regression is inevitable, he's earned his place in a two-start week, particularly since he'll be facing the Pirates in one of them.
Brayan Bello SP
BOS Boston • #66 • Age: 24
Bello is quickly becoming a Framber Valdez lite, combining elite ground-ball skills with decent bat-missing ability. And he has a favorable matchup this week against the Marlins.
MIA Miami • #29 • Age: 25
Garrett's next start is against a Red Sox lineup that's especially tough on lefties, but he's earned the nod following a 13-strikeout performance last time out. He now has a 2.00 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 12.4 K/9 in his past eight starts.
PHI Philadelphia • #99 • Age: 30
Walker has recently enjoyed a velocity bump of 2-3 mph, and it has him riding high right now, allowing a combined one earned run in his past three starts. If it continues against the Mets over the weekend, then his middling matchup against the Cubs in Week 14 will be no reason to shy away from him.
Reid Detmers SP
LAA L.A. Angels • #48 • Age: 23
Detmers is coming off his best start of the season -- one in which he two-hit the Dodgers over seven innings -- but he's been inefficient overall and is a threat to your team's ERA and WHIP every time he takes the mound. Still, in a two-start week, he's at least worth running out there in points leagues (and maybe Roto if you need strikeouts specifically).
Martin Perez SP
TEX Texas • #54 • Age: 32
Perez has had more hits than misses recently, and the good starts tend to take him six-plus innings. This makes him awfully tempting for points leagues in a two-start week, particularly since he'll be facing the Tigers in one of those starts.
Bryan Woo SP
SEA Seattle • #33 • Age: 23
Woo has tweaked his pitch selection in his past two starts, and they've been his best yet. He has an impressive xERA and is getting swinging-strikes at a high rate, making him worth a look with a favorable matchup against the Nationals.