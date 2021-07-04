There are no eight-game or five-game slates in Week 15 (July 5-11), just the standard six- and seven-game variety. There are, however, several teams facing an extraordinary number of left-handed pitchers. The Angels, Marlins and Blue Jays all have four on the schedule. The Indians have five.

Granted, if the matchups are unfavorable, the handedness of the pitcher isn't of much importance, but suffice it to say lefty/righty splits came into play when selecting my 10 sleeper hitters for this week, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Sleeper hitters for Week 15 (July 5-11) Andrew McCutchen LF PHI Philadelphia • #22 • Age: 34 Matchups @CHC4, @BOS3 ROSTERED 78% The Phillies have the most favorable hitter matchups, and he's coming off a big month of June in which he excelled even against right-handers. Don't let splits scare you away, in other words. Ty France 1B SEA Seattle • #23 • Age: 26 Matchups NYY3, LAA3 ROSTERED 66% I'll just keep recommending him until his rostership climbs over 80 percent. His matchups aren't even that great, but I still trust him to perform with middling ones. Joey Votto 1B CIN Cincinnati • #19 • Age: 37 Matchups @KC3, @MIL4 ROSTERED 60% Another case where it's more about the player being under-rostered than having superlative matchups. Joey Votto has offered middle-of-the-order thump since returning from a fractured thumb. Jonathan India 2B CIN Cincinnati • #6 • Age: 24 Matchups @KC3, @MIL4 ROSTERED 72% He continues to get on base at the top of the Reds lineup, offering just enough of everything to make up for only modest power production. Hunter Renfroe RF BOS Boston • #10 • Age: 29 Week Rankings Matchups @LAA3, PHI3 ROSTERED 57% He isn't selling out as hard for power this year, and it's made him a more well-rounded hitter. The three lefties on the schedule this week should work to his advantage given his favorable splits. David Fletcher 2B LAA L.A. Angels • #22 • Age: 27 Matchups BOS3, @SEA3 ROSTERED 59% Speaking of favorable splits, David Fletcher is batting nearly .350 against left-handers, and the Angels have four on the schedule this week. Bobby Bradley 1B CLE Cleveland • #44 • Age: 25 Matchups @TB3, KC4 ROSTERED 37% You'd think the five lefties would work against a left-handed hitter like him, but he crushed lefties late in his minor-league career and has fared well against them in the majors so far. Expect a couple more home runs with these matchups. Andrew Vaughn LF CHW Chi. White Sox • #25 • Age: 23 Matchups @MIN3, @BAL3 ROSTERED 57% He's been heating up over the past couple weeks and has the right matchups to keep it going this week. Amed Rosario SS CLE Cleveland • #1 • Age: 25 Matchups @TB3, KC4 ROSTERED 50% He's a more conventional play than Bradley against all those left-handed pitchers, having hit .296 with an .807 OPS vs. lefties in his career. Don't expect much power, though. Gavin Sheets RF CHW Chi. White Sox • #32 • Age: 25 Matchups @MIN3, @BAL3 ROSTERED 4% The recent call-up is off to a hot start and looks like an everyday player for the time being. It helps that there's only one left-hander on the schedule, and the righties, with the exception of Jose Berrios, are the sort of pitchers he was facing in the minors.

Best hitter matchups for Week 15

1. Phillies @CHC4, @BOS3

2. Royals CIN3, @CLE4

3. Indians @TB3, KC4

4. White Sox @MIN3, @BAL3

5. Tigers @TEX3, @MIN4

Worst hitter matchups for Week 15

1. Marlins LAD4, ATL3

2. Pirates ATL3, @NYM4

3. Nationals @SD4, @SF3

4. Yankees @SEA3, @HOU3

5. Astros OAK3, NYY3