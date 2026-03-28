Note that Week 2 isn't the same for every league. If yours opted to combine the first half-week with the first full week for an extra-long Week 1, then your Week 2 doesn't begin until April 6, and these recommendations aren't for you.

If, however, your league opted to treat the first half-week as a week unto itself, then your Week 2 begins Monday, and these recommendations are for you.

As always, I've limited my selection to those rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. These players are, by the nature of this exercise, not the surest of things, so don't go sitting your studs for them or anything. But if you have a need, they could perhaps help you to meet it.

Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Sleeper hitters for Week 2 (March 30-April 5) Dansby Swanson SS CHC Chi. Cubs • #7 • Age: 32 Matchups LAA3, @CLE3 Rostered 75% A perennial 20/20 threat like Dansby Swanson shouldn't be so available, but if that's the case in your league, then this week's matchups are ones to take advantage of. That's especially true since three of the pitchers on tap are left-handed. Swanson hit 50 points better with an OPS 150 points higher against lefties than righties last year. Carson Benge RF NYM N.Y. Mets • #3 • Age: 23 Matchups @STL3, @SF4 Rostered 78% Carson Benge immediately showed the major league stage wasn't too big by homering and stealing a base in his debut Thursday. He'll get to enjoy the fourth-best hitter matchups in his first full week on the job, with the Mets being one of just four teams scheduled for seven games. Justin Crawford CF PHI Philadelphia • #80 • Age: 22 Matchups WAS3, @COL3 Rostered 76% Another rookie hitter who's already demonstrated his competence, Justin Crawford will get to enjoy a full week of whatever bottom-feeders the Nationals and Rockies run out there, complete with a trip to Coors Field. He might claim the top spot here if he had legitimate over-the-fence power. Gabriel Moreno C ARI Arizona • #14 • Age: 26 Matchups DET3, ATL4 Rostered 60% Gabriel Moreno is only available in one-catcher leagues, of course, but the surplus in such formats is so great that there may be some justification for streaming. With the Diamondbacks being in line for seven games, including all the non-Chris Sale parts of the Braves rotation, Moreno is primed for significant production. Brett Baty 3B NYM N.Y. Mets • #7 • Age: 26 Matchups @STL3, @SF4 Rostered 42% Brett Baty is at risk of sitting against left-handed pitchers, but the five righties on the schedule this week mean he won't be at much of a playing time disadvantage. Those righties include mashables like Kyle Leahy, Andre Pallante, Tyler Mahle, and Landen Roupp. Josh H. Smith SS TEX Texas • #8 • Age: 28 Matchups @BAL3, CIN3 Rostered 42% Josh Smith showed unfamiliar power this spring, tallying six home runs if you count an exhibition game against Team Brazil, and talked about how he's swinging with more intent rather than just looking to make contact. The Rangers' matchups this week are inviting enough to try him out, particularly with only one left-hander on the schedule. Jordan Lawlar SS ARI Arizona • #10 • Age: 23 Matchups DET3, ATL4 Rostered 54% I've mentioned that the Diamondbacks are one of just four teams in line for seven games this week, and apart from the one against Tarik Skubal, the opposing pitchers are no great shakes. It's a fine time to try out Jordan Lawlar, then, the former top prospect who finally landed an everyday role with an impressive spring in which he homered four times and reached at a .448 clip. Gleyber Torres 2B DET Detroit • #25 • Age: 29 Matchups @ARI3, STL3 Rostered 75% Gleyber Torres is a pretty fringy starter even at a weak position like second base, but a little better in points leagues, where he's more likely to be available. It's best to play him when the matchups are right, which is clearly the case this week, with the Diamondbacks and Cardinals on tap. Colt Keith 3B DET Detroit • #33 • Age: 24 Matchups @ARI3, STL3 Rostered 40% What makes those Diamondbacks and Cardinals matchups so inviting? Well, they consist of Michael Soroka, Brandon Pfaadt, Zac Gallen, Michael McGreevy, Dustin May, and Kyle Leahy, who you may notice all throw right-handed. The left-handed-hitting Colt Keith was actually quite competent against righties last year, slashing .267/.346/.439. Mike Yastrzemski RF ATL Atlanta • #18 • Age: 35 Matchups ATH3, @ARI4 Rostered 13% Mike Yastrzemski is likely to sit against most left-handers, but that puts him in line to start five games in a week when most teams are playing only six. The Braves' matchups are the third-best, too, which makes this week a good time to see if Yastrzemski's spring power surge (six home runs) carries over to the regular season.

Best hitter matchups for Week 2



1. Blue Jays COL3, @CHW3

2. Phillies WAS3, @COL3

3. Braves ATH3, @ARI4

4. Mets @STL3, @SF4

5. Tigers @ARI3, STL3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 2



1. Guardians @LAD3, CHC3

2. Reds PIT3, @TEX3

3. Yankees @SEA3, MIA3

4. Padres SF3, @BOS3

5. Pirates @CIN3, BAL3