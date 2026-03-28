The season is barely underway, and we're already talking about Week 2.

Because MLB prefers to start the season midweek, it puts us in the awkward position of making Week 1 either extra short or extra long. If your league opted for the extra long option, combining this first weekend with the first full week, then your Week 2 won't begin until April 6. This article doesn't apply to you. If, however, your league opted for the extra short option, then your second lineup lock is already on the horizon, and you're owed some sleeper recommendations.

So here they are for Week 2, presuming it's actually Week 2 for you. If not, then the numbering will remain off all season, and you'll just have to get used to that. I've limited my selection to those rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, so if your pitching is strong, don't feel like you have to use any of these.

Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.