Fantasy Baseball Week 2 Preview: Top 10 sleeper pitchers feature Cody Ponce, Max Scherzer
The Blue Jays play host to the Rockies this week, which is good news for their pitchers
The season is barely underway, and we're already talking about Week 2.
Because MLB prefers to start the season midweek, it puts us in the awkward position of making Week 1 either extra short or extra long. If your league opted for the extra long option, combining this first weekend with the first full week, then your Week 2 won't begin until April 6. This article doesn't apply to you. If, however, your league opted for the extra short option, then your second lineup lock is already on the horizon, and you're owed some sleeper recommendations.
So here they are for Week 2, presuming it's actually Week 2 for you. If not, then the numbering will remain off all season, and you'll just have to get used to that. I've limited my selection to those rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, so if your pitching is strong, don't feel like you have to use any of these.
Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.
Cody Ponce RP
TOR Toronto • #66 • Age: 31
The reigning MVP of the Korea Baseball Organization looks to fare much better in his second go around the majors, armed with a new splitter and improved velocity. With matchups this good, you pretty much have to throw caution to the wind.
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #40 • Age: 26
The perennial spring tease was throwing even harder during this exhibition season, and while his performance was up and down, Ryan Weathers ended it on a high note. Because the second of his two matchups is against a Marlins lineup that's looking pretty thin without Kyle Stowers, the reward would seem to outweigh the risk.
PIT Pittsburgh • #35 • Age: 26
The matchups here are on the more dangerous side, but Braxton Ashcraft's ground-ball tendencies should make the Cincinnati start less threatening while giving him a higher floor overall. Seems worth it to me for a second bite at the apple.
Max Scherzer SP
TOR Toronto • #31 • Age: 41
Hard to say how much the 41-year-old Max Scherzer has left in the tank, but he breezed through three spring starts and now has the privilege of taking on a Rockies lineup that tends to be helpless away from Coors Field.
MIN Minnesota • #20 • Age: 24
Arguably the biggest riser among starting pitchers in spring training, Mick Abel gets his chance to prove that his explosive fastball and improved control will continue when it counts. The Royals' offense should be a little better this year, but it placed in the bottom five last year.
MIL Milwaukee • #52 • Age: 24
It's still not clear if the Brewers' pitching factory outfitted Kyle Harrison with another weapon aside from his fastball, which he threw 70 percent of the time in his final spring start, so you'd be doubling up on the mystery by starting him in Week 2. The matchups are favorable enough to support it, though.
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #26 • Age: 26
Will Warren owned the spring with a 1.42 ERA and 0.63 WHIP, but it's not yet clear if it was genuine growth or just the usual spring noise. If he shows well in his first start against the Giants over the weekend, then you'll probably want to give him a try against a Marlins lineup that's even worse.
BAL Baltimore • #40 • Age: 37
Even at 37, Chris Bassitt remains a workhorse who should accumulate a fair number of wins just by virtue of having a good offense behind him. With the way points leagues reward volume, he's a defensible play whenever he's in line for two starts, but particularly when the matchups are halfway decent.
Clay Holmes RP
NYM N.Y. Mets • #35 • Age: 33
If you're chasing volume in a points league, Clay Holmes' matchups this week are inviting enough, but the WHIP risk is probably too high to try him out in a categories league.
Joe Boyle SP
TB Tampa Bay • #36 • Age: 26
Joe Boyle has outrageous stuff that would yield massive strikeout totals if only he knew where the ball was going. Presuming he shows well in his first turn over the weekend, then his next turn, provided the Rays keep him around with Ryan Pepiot injured, would line up against a Twins offense that looks like it could be one of the league's worst.