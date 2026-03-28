Fantasy Baseball Week 2 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Edward Cabrera, Jack Leiter
Most two-start options in the season's first full week belong at the back of the rotation
Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require a certain amount of forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 2 (March 30-April 5). Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.
Must-start, all formats
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C. Burns P CIN Chase Burns P CIN
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E. Cabrera SP CHC Edward Cabrera SP CHC
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Advisable in most cases
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C. Ponce RP TOR Cody Ponce RP TOR
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L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
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K. Senga SP NYM Kodai Senga SP NYM
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R. Weathers SP NYY Ryan Weathers SP NYY
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J. Leiter P TEX Jack Leiter P TEX
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B. Ashcraft P PIT Braxton Ashcraft P PIT
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Better left for points leagues
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K. Harrison SP MIL Kyle Harrison SP MIL
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C. Bassitt SP BAL Chris Bassitt SP BAL
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C. Holmes RP NYM Clay Holmes RP NYM
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S. Woods Richardson RP MIN Simeon Woods Richardson RP MIN
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P. Messick P CLE Parker Messick P CLE
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J. Verlander SP DET Justin Verlander SP DET
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No thanks
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R. Sasaki P LAD Roki Sasaki P LAD
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R. Johnson SP LAA Ryan Johnson SP LAA
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L. McCullers SP HOU Lance McCullers SP HOU
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Z. Littell SP WAS Zack Littell SP WAS
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C. Paddack SP MIA Chris Paddack SP MIA
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N. Martinez RP TB Nick Martinez RP TB
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T. Walker SP PHI Taijuan Walker SP PHI
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G. Marquez SP SD German Marquez SP SD
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T. Sugano SP COL Tomoyuki Sugano SP COL
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