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Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require a certain amount of forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 2 (March 30-April 5). Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
M. Fried SP NYY Max Fried SP NYY
@
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
MIA
Miami
2
K. Bubic SP KC Kris Bubic SP KC
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
3
C. Burns P CIN Chase Burns P CIN
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
TEX
Texas
4
E. Cabrera SP CHC Edward Cabrera SP CHC
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
5
R. Suarez SP BOS Ranger Suarez SP BOS
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
SD
San Diego
Advisable in most cases
6
C. Ponce RP TOR Cody Ponce RP TOR
vs
COL
Colorado
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
7
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
8
K. Senga SP NYM Kodai Senga SP NYM
@
STL
St. Louis
 		@
SF
San Francisco
9
R. Weathers SP NYY Ryan Weathers SP NYY
@
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
MIA
Miami
10
J. Leiter P TEX Jack Leiter P TEX
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
11
B. Ashcraft P PIT Braxton Ashcraft P PIT
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
Better left for points leagues
12
K. Harrison SP MIL Kyle Harrison SP MIL
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
KC
Kansas City
13
C. Bassitt SP BAL Chris Bassitt SP BAL
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
14
C. Holmes RP NYM Clay Holmes RP NYM
@
STL
St. Louis
 		@
SF
San Francisco
15
S. Woods Richardson RP MIN Simeon Woods Richardson RP MIN
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
16
P. Messick P CLE Parker Messick P CLE
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
17
J. Verlander SP DET Justin Verlander SP DET
@
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
No thanks
18
R. Sasaki P LAD Roki Sasaki P LAD
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
WAS
Washington
19
J. Suarez SP ATL Jose Suarez SP ATL
vs
ATH
Athletics
 		@
ARI
Arizona
20
A. Houser SP SF Adrian Houser SP SF
@
SD
San Diego
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
21
R. Johnson SP LAA Ryan Johnson SP LAA
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
22
L. McCullers SP HOU Lance McCullers SP HOU
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
ATH
Athletics
23
Z. Littell SP WAS Zack Littell SP WAS
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
24
L. Roupp P SF Landen Roupp P SF
@
SD
San Diego
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
25
A. Civale SP ATH Aaron Civale SP ATH
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
HOU
Houston
26
K. Leahy RP STL Kyle Leahy RP STL
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
DET
Detroit
27
C. Paddack SP MIA Chris Paddack SP MIA
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
28
B. Pfaadt SP ARI Brandon Pfaadt SP ARI
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
29
M. Soroka SP ARI Mike Soroka SP ARI
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
30
B. Elder SP ATL Bryce Elder SP ATL
vs
ATH
Athletics
 		@
ARI
Arizona
31
D. Martin SP CHW Davis Martin SP CHW
@
MIA
Miami
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
32
N. Martinez RP TB Nick Martinez RP TB
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
33
T. Walker SP PHI Taijuan Walker SP PHI
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
COL
Colorado
34
G. Marquez SP SD German Marquez SP SD
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		@
BOS
Boston
35
T. Sugano SP COL Tomoyuki Sugano SP COL
@
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia