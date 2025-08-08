Fantasy Baseball Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Spencer Strider, Jack Flaherty
Find out which pitchers are in line for an extra start this week
Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.
One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period, since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 21 (Aug. 11-17), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Ranger Suarez, Jack Flaherty, Mitchell Parker, Kyle Freeland, Anthony DeSclafani, and Pierson Ohl.
Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.
|1
G. Crochet SP BOS Garrett Crochet SP BOS
|
@
|
vs
|2
|3
|4
N. Eovaldi SP TEX Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX
|
vs
|
@
|5
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
|
vs
|
@
|6
A. Abbott SP CIN Andrew Abbott SP CIN
|
vs
|
vs
|7
R. Suarez SP PHI Ranger Suarez SP PHI
|
@
|
@
|8
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
|
@
|
@
|9
J. Flaherty SP DET Jack Flaherty SP DET
|
@
|
@
|10
R. Pepiot SP TB Ryan Pepiot SP TB
|
@
|
@
|11
J. Springs SP ATH Jeffrey Springs SP ATH
|
vs
|
vs
|12
Z. Matthews SP MIN Zebby Matthews SP MIN
|
@
|
vs
|13
J. Soriano SP LAA Jose Soriano SP LAA
|
vs
|
@
|14
|15
|16
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
|
vs
|
vs
|17
C. Horton SP CHC Cade Horton SP CHC
|
@
|
vs
|18
C. Paddack SP DET Chris Paddack SP DET
|
@
|
@
|19
|20
Y. Darvish SP SD Yu Darvish SP SD
|
@
|
@
|21
|22
C. Cavalli SP WAS Cade Cavalli SP WAS
|
@
|
vs
|23
|24
B. Falter SP KC Bailey Falter SP KC
|
vs
|
vs
|25
J. Alexander SP HOU Jason Alexander SP HOU
|
vs
|
vs
|26
T. Walker SP PHI Taijuan Walker SP PHI
|
@
|
@
|27
|28
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
|
vs
|
vs
|29
J. Cannon SP CHW Jonathan Cannon SP CHW
|
vs
|
@
|30
M. Parker SP WAS Mitchell Parker SP WAS
|
@
|
vs
|31
|32
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
|
@
|
vs
|33
A. DeSclafani RP ARI Anthony DeSclafani RP ARI
|
@
|
@
|34
P. Ohl SP MIN Pierson Ohl SP MIN
|
@
|
vs
|35