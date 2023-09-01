Gavin Williams SP CLE Cleveland • #63 • Age: 24 Matchups vs. MIN, at LAA Rostered 74% You'll want to check back for updates on Williams' knee, which he hurt when he took a tumble in his previous start, but provided he's cleared for Monday, he'll line up for two in Week 24, the first being against a historically strikeout-prone Twins team. We've already seen him turn in a couple double digit-strikeout efforts this year.

Kyle Harrison SP SF San Francisco • #45 • Age: 22 Matchup vs. COL Rostered 58% His start at San Diego over the weekend will go a long way toward determining if Harrison's 6 1/3 innings and 11 strikeouts last time were the tip of the iceberg or an aberration. If the Giants let him go again, then his Week 24 matchup against the Rockies could be a doozy.

Kyle Hendricks SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #28 • Age: 33 Matchups vs. SF, vs. ARI Rostered 60% The surgery to repair a capsular tear in his right shoulder last year seems to have gotten Hendricks back to his pre-2021 form, because he's just a strike-throwing quality start machine right now. No reason to back down from him in a two-start week, particularly since the matchups are decent.

J.P. France SP HOU Houston • #68 • Age: 28 Matchups at TEX, vs. SD Rostered 79% Apart from a 10-run disaster against the Red Sox a couple turns ago, France has been so reliable that it's hard to imagine sitting him in a two-start week, even with dangerous matchups against the Rangers and Padres.

Bryan Woo SP SEA Seattle • #33 • Age: 23 Matchups at CIN, at TB Rostered 65% The matchups could be better for Woo, who'll visit the Reds in his first start and the Rays in his second, but his first two turns back from a bout with forearm inflammation have been excellent. The underlying numbers suggest it's not a fluke either.

Jose Quintana SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #62 • Age: 34 Matchup at WAS Rostered 31% Quintana has been a rare bright spot for the Mets this year, having delivered a quality start in six of his past seven outings. No reason to believe that's going to change at the Nationals this week.

Jordan Wicks SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #36 • Age: 24 Matchup vs. SF Rostered 44% Wicks will need a strong follow-up at the Reds over the weekend to justify his presence here, but at least in his big-league debut, his changeup was exactly as advertised. The Giants don't make for a particularly imposing matchup in Week 24.

Darius Vines SP ATL Atlanta • #64 • Age: 25 Matchups vs. STL, vs. PIT Rostered 8% Coming off arguably the best ever big-league debut for a visitor at Coors Field, Vines will put his world-beating changeup to the test at a more typical elevation this week, hosting the Cardinals and Pirates. He's obviously a huge roll of the dice, but you can't argue with his availability.

Andrew Heaney SP TEX Texas • #44 • Age: 32 Matchups vs. HOU, vs. OAK Rostered 71% Heaney gets pulled too early from starts to be the Fantasy asset we want him to be, and he's probably over-rostered at 71 percent. But it's hard to argue against him in a two-start week where one of the matchups is against the Athletics.