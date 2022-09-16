If you're into streaming pitchers or simply have a hole to fill in your lineup, Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in no more than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're no substitute for some of the universally rostered pitchers, of course, but these are the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.
Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
Nick Lodolo SP
CIN Cincinnati • #40 • Age: 24
After back-to-back 11-strikeout efforts and a 2.80 ERA in his past nine, it's safe to say Lodolo is a must with two starts on the schedule. The Brewers in particular struggle against lefties.
TOR Toronto • #48 • Age: 32
Stripling boasts an ERA below 3.00 and a WHIP below 1.00, and volume is no longer an issue given that he has six straight quality starts. He's at the point where it doesn't make sense to sit him when he's going twice.
Drew Smyly SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #11 • Age: 33
You can't ask for better matchups than the Marlins and Pirates, and Smyly is getting them at the right time, having put together a 2.23 ERA in his past eight starts. His outings are sometimes cut short, but he's gone at least six innings in four of those eight.
MIA Miami • #28 • Age: 24
Rogers' first three starts back from the IL have been his best three all season, and his latest start, in which he struck out nine on 18 swinging strikes, offered the clearest indication that he's "back." The Nationals make for a nice matchup.
Jon Gray SP
TEX Texas • #22 • Age: 30
Gray's first start back from a strained oblique was understandably short, given the lack of rehab assignment, but it was also dominant. If he looks as good in his second start over the weekend, he'll make for a nice choice in his third start against the Guardians.
Johnny Cueto SP
CHW Chi. White Sox • #47 • Age: 36
Cueto has had a couple blips lately, including at the Athletics last time out, but there is no more favorable matchup than the Tigers. He shut them out over eight innings when he last faced them in July.
CHC Chi. Cubs • Age: 31
Stroman has offered a mixed bag lately, but he still limits damage by keeping the ball on the ground. The Marlins lineup is so punchless that I think he's a safe bet for at least a decent start, if not a great one.
Jose Suarez SP
LAA L.A. Angels • #54 • Age: 24
I wouldn't say Suarez is a high priority this week, given his modest ceiling, but his matchups against the Mariners and Twins are decent enough. Having two helps make up for whatever volume issues he might have, though he has gone six-plus innings in two of his past three starts.
Dean Kremer SP
BAL Baltimore • #64 • Age: 26
Kremer's two matchups -- the Tigers and Astros -- are on opposite ends of the spectrum, which dampens the enthusiasm a bit. Both starts are at home in Camden Yards, though, which has turned out to be an excellent venue for a fly-ball pitcher like him, and indeed, he has a 3.17 ERA there this year.
CHC Chi. Cubs • #41 • Age: 30
This is a gambler's delight sort of pick. Honestly, I wouldn't do it, but those who obsess over volume might be tempted to use Sampson with matchups as good as the Marlins and Pirates. His recent work has brought his ERA down to 3.48, though the lack of strikeouts makes its continuation highly dubious.