Nick Lodolo SP CIN Cincinnati • #40 • Age: 24 Matchup vs. BOS, vs. MIL Rostered 75% After back-to-back 11-strikeout efforts and a 2.80 ERA in his past nine, it's safe to say Lodolo is a must with two starts on the schedule. The Brewers in particular struggle against lefties.

Ross Stripling SP TOR Toronto • #48 • Age: 32 Matchups at PHI, at TB Rostered 79% Stripling boasts an ERA below 3.00 and a WHIP below 1.00, and volume is no longer an issue given that he has six straight quality starts. He's at the point where it doesn't make sense to sit him when he's going twice.

Drew Smyly SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #11 • Age: 33 Matchups at MIA, at PIT Rostered 35% You can't ask for better matchups than the Marlins and Pirates, and Smyly is getting them at the right time, having put together a 2.23 ERA in his past eight starts. His outings are sometimes cut short, but he's gone at least six innings in four of those eight.

Trevor Rogers SP MIA Miami • #28 • Age: 24 Matchup vs. WAS Rostered 74% Rogers' first three starts back from the IL have been his best three all season, and his latest start, in which he struck out nine on 18 swinging strikes, offered the clearest indication that he's "back." The Nationals make for a nice matchup.

Jon Gray SP TEX Texas • #22 • Age: 30 Matchup vs. CLE Rostered 65% Gray's first start back from a strained oblique was understandably short, given the lack of rehab assignment, but it was also dominant. If he looks as good in his second start over the weekend, he'll make for a nice choice in his third start against the Guardians.

Johnny Cueto SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #47 • Age: 36 Matchup vs. DET Rostered 80% Cueto has had a couple blips lately, including at the Athletics last time out, but there is no more favorable matchup than the Tigers. He shut them out over eight innings when he last faced them in July.

Marcus Stroman SP CHC Chi. Cubs • Age: 31 Matchup at MIA Rostered 63% Stroman has offered a mixed bag lately, but he still limits damage by keeping the ball on the ground. The Marlins lineup is so punchless that I think he's a safe bet for at least a decent start, if not a great one.

Jose Suarez SP LAA L.A. Angels • #54 • Age: 24 Matchups vs. SEA, at MIN Rostered 33% I wouldn't say Suarez is a high priority this week, given his modest ceiling, but his matchups against the Mariners and Twins are decent enough. Having two helps make up for whatever volume issues he might have, though he has gone six-plus innings in two of his past three starts.

Dean Kremer SP BAL Baltimore • #64 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. DET, vs. HOU Rostered 36% Kremer's two matchups -- the Tigers and Astros -- are on opposite ends of the spectrum, which dampens the enthusiasm a bit. Both starts are at home in Camden Yards, though, which has turned out to be an excellent venue for a fly-ball pitcher like him, and indeed, he has a 3.17 ERA there this year.