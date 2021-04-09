The number of stud pitchers making two starts in Week 3 (April 12-18) allows for fewer two-start sleepers, so more of my recommendations here are in line for only one start. It's worth the reminder, then, that most of you shouldn't need to resort to streaming so early in the season. Chances are the pitching staff you intended is still mostly intact and still your best bet, particularly in a week when the high-end guys are all throwing more.
But if you are in a pinch, there's some impact to be found on the waiver wire still. It's not even so much matchup-driven as just ... these guys have been overlooked so far. Particularly for the first six of these 10, you might just decide to hold on for the long haul.
Here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
We talk Yermin Mercedes and Griffin Canning plus Week 3 Sleepers on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 Podcast. You can follow us to make sure you get the latest episodes when they drop on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
BOS Boston • #17 • Age: 31
The continued improvement of his secondary arsenal has him looking like a better swing-and-miss pitcher this year, enough that I'll roll with him despite the two tough matchups.
Drew Smyly SP
ATL Atlanta • #18 • Age: 31
His first start with the Braves saw him do something he didn't do with the Giants last year: go six innings. If they're using him like a conventional starter, expect a lot of strikeouts.
Carlos Rodon SP
CHW Chi. White Sox • #55 • Age: 28
It's another case of the talent superseding the matchup. As good as Carlos Rodon has looked so far, you'll start him over some scrub who happens to be facing the Orioles.
Casey Mize SP
DET Detroit • #12 • Age: 23
This one enters more dangerous territory because it's two questionable matchups for a pitcher still with much to prove, but I like the general direction Casey Mize is headed. They're sleepers, not must-starts.
Logan Webb SP
SF San Francisco • #62 • Age: 24
A so-so first start took some of the wind out of Logan Webb's sails, but presuming he comes back strong over the weekend, then you have to like this matchup for next week.
LAA L.A. Angels • #47 • Age: 24
Not only has he recaptured the slider that made him so interesting as a rookie in 2019 but he's apparently now throwing it closer to 50 percent of the time. The matchup is solid.
Dane Dunning SP
TEX Texas • Age: 26
The Rangers have talked about using him more as the first starter in a piggyback situation than a conventional starter, but as good as he looked over five innings last time, you'll take the chance with two good matchups.
Kyle Gibson SP
TEX Texas • #44 • Age: 33
He followed up a terrible start on opening day with a terrific one Wednesday. He shows enough bat-missing ability that he'll always be tempting with the right matchups.
Steven Matz SP
TOR Toronto • #22 • Age: 29
He flashed improved velocity and looked very much in control while striking out nine in his first start for the Blue Jays, and the Royals present an only slightly tougher matchup than the Rangers did.
SEA Seattle • #33 • Age: 24
You're pinning most of your hopes to the first matchup, of course, but he was pretty reliable for the Mariners last season, delivering a quality start in six of his 10 outings.