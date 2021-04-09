The number of stud pitchers making two starts in Week 3 (April 12-18) allows for fewer two-start sleepers, so more of my recommendations here are in line for only one start. It's worth the reminder, then, that most of you shouldn't need to resort to streaming so early in the season. Chances are the pitching staff you intended is still mostly intact and still your best bet, particularly in a week when the high-end guys are all throwing more.

But if you are in a pinch, there's some impact to be found on the waiver wire still. It's not even so much matchup-driven as just ... these guys have been overlooked so far. Particularly for the first six of these 10, you might just decide to hold on for the long haul.

Here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

We talk Yermin Mercedes and Griffin Canning plus Week 3 Sleepers on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 Podcast. You can follow us to make sure you get the latest episodes when they drop on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.