There's no substitute for a high-end hurler, of course, but if you're looking to stream pitchers, then you've come to the right place. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Most likely, they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.
Sean Manaea SP
SF San Francisco • #52 • Age: 31
Sean Manaea beefed up his fastball in the offseason, and it paid immediate dividends when he rejoined the rotation about a week ago. Now, he'll be facing a Marlins lineup that's especially strikeout-prone.
TEX Texas • #44 • Age: 31
Andrew Heaney's season has been completely bipolar so far, but if there's a time to bet on him and his big strikeout upside, it's when he's facing an Athletics lineup that looks like a Triple-A squad, as is the case this week.
CHC Chi. Cubs • #35 • Age: 27
Justin Steele seems to have picked up where he left off last September, relying heavily on his slider for newfound consistency. His control can still get the better of him at times, but you don't worry about that so much with the Athletics on the schedule.
Mitch Keller SP
PIT Pittsburgh • #23 • Age: 27
Mitch Keller now boasts a six-pitch arsenal, and he's been deploying it perfectly to keep hitters off balance. The Reds can be dangerous when they're home at their homer-friendly ballpark, but Keller should be able to handle them in Pittsburgh.
Kyle Gibson SP
BAL Baltimore • #48 • Age: 35
We know the ceiling for Kyle Gibson is nothing special, but he's been a bastion of stability during a tumultuous time for starting pitchers. It's not likely to change against the Tigers lineup this week.
DET Detroit • #57 • Age: 30
It might be time to give up on Eduardo Rodriguez as more than a streamer type, but he's coming off a quality start and has, well, streamable matchups this week. The Guardians and Orioles are both middling offenses, and it helps that the Orioles matchup is in Baltimore.
Drey Jameson RP
ARI Arizona • #99 • Age: 25
Drey Jameson's return to the starting rotation went without a hitch, other than him lasting only four innings, but he'll be better equipped to take on more in his second and third outings. Those will come against the Cardinals and Padres, neither of which makes for a favorable matchup, but Jameson has the upside to make good anyway.
Martin Perez SP
TEX Texas • #54 • Age: 32
Coming off a career season, Martin Perez hasn't been especially good in the early going, but he hasn't been especially bad either, which is saying something in this pitching environment. The Royals, particularly in Kansas City, make for a plush matchup.
PHI Philadelphia • #70 • Age: 25
Bailey Falter is coming off arguably the worst start of his career, but overall, he's shown a talent for limiting damage. He gets two bites at the apple this week, one at the White Sox and then a more favorable one welcoming the Rockies to Philadelphia.
Alex Wood SP
SF San Francisco • #57 • Age: 32
Alex Wood has yet to go the minimum required for a win, but the smart money has him reversing the trend against a Marlins offense that's been absolutely miserable so far. And as a bonus, Wood gets a second start against the Mets to end the week.