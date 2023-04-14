Sean Manaea SP SF San Francisco • #52 • Age: 31 Matchup at MIA Rostered 68% Sean Manaea beefed up his fastball in the offseason, and it paid immediate dividends when he rejoined the rotation about a week ago. Now, he'll be facing a Marlins lineup that's especially strikeout-prone.

Andrew Heaney SP TEX Texas • #44 • Age: 31 Matchup vs. OAK Rostered 69% Andrew Heaney's season has been completely bipolar so far, but if there's a time to bet on him and his big strikeout upside, it's when he's facing an Athletics lineup that looks like a Triple-A squad, as is the case this week.

Justin Steele SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #35 • Age: 27 Matchup at OAK Rostered 78% Justin Steele seems to have picked up where he left off last September, relying heavily on his slider for newfound consistency. His control can still get the better of him at times, but you don't worry about that so much with the Athletics on the schedule.

Mitch Keller SP PIT Pittsburgh • #23 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. CIN Rostered 62% Mitch Keller now boasts a six-pitch arsenal, and he's been deploying it perfectly to keep hitters off balance. The Reds can be dangerous when they're home at their homer-friendly ballpark, but Keller should be able to handle them in Pittsburgh.

Kyle Gibson SP BAL Baltimore • #48 • Age: 35 Matchup vs. DET Rostered 63% We know the ceiling for Kyle Gibson is nothing special, but he's been a bastion of stability during a tumultuous time for starting pitchers. It's not likely to change against the Tigers lineup this week.

Eduardo Rodriguez SP DET Detroit • #57 • Age: 30 Matchups vs. CLE, at BAL Rostered 39% It might be time to give up on Eduardo Rodriguez as more than a streamer type, but he's coming off a quality start and has, well, streamable matchups this week. The Guardians and Orioles are both middling offenses, and it helps that the Orioles matchup is in Baltimore.

Drey Jameson RP ARI Arizona • #99 • Age: 25 Matchups at STL, vs. SD Rostered 43% Drey Jameson's return to the starting rotation went without a hitch, other than him lasting only four innings, but he'll be better equipped to take on more in his second and third outings. Those will come against the Cardinals and Padres, neither of which makes for a favorable matchup, but Jameson has the upside to make good anyway.

Martin Perez SP TEX Texas • #54 • Age: 32 Matchup at KC Rostered 77% Coming off a career season, Martin Perez hasn't been especially good in the early going, but he hasn't been especially bad either, which is saying something in this pitching environment. The Royals, particularly in Kansas City, make for a plush matchup.

Bailey Falter SP PHI Philadelphia • #70 • Age: 25 Matchups at CHW, vs. COL Rostered 15% Bailey Falter is coming off arguably the worst start of his career, but overall, he's shown a talent for limiting damage. He gets two bites at the apple this week, one at the White Sox and then a more favorable one welcoming the Rockies to Philadelphia.