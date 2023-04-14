sean-manaea.jpg

There's no substitute for a high-end hurler, of course, but if you're looking to stream pitchers, then you've come to the right place. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Most likely, they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.

Check back Sunday for the latest updates. 

Sleeper pitchers for Week 4 (April 17-23)
player headshot
Sean Manaea SP
SF San Francisco • #52 • Age: 31
Matchup
at MIA
Rostered
68%
Sean Manaea beefed up his fastball in the offseason, and it paid immediate dividends when he rejoined the rotation about a week ago. Now, he'll be facing a Marlins lineup that's especially strikeout-prone.
player headshot
Andrew Heaney SP
TEX Texas • #44 • Age: 31
Matchup
vs. OAK
Rostered
69%
Andrew Heaney's season has been completely bipolar so far, but if there's a time to bet on him and his big strikeout upside, it's when he's facing an Athletics lineup that looks like a Triple-A squad, as is the case this week.
player headshot
Justin Steele SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #35 • Age: 27
Matchup
at OAK
Rostered
78%
Justin Steele seems to have picked up where he left off last September, relying heavily on his slider for newfound consistency. His control can still get the better of him at times, but you don't worry about that so much with the Athletics on the schedule.
player headshot
Mitch Keller SP
PIT Pittsburgh • #23 • Age: 27
Matchup
vs. CIN
Rostered
62%
Mitch Keller now boasts a six-pitch arsenal, and he's been deploying it perfectly to keep hitters off balance. The Reds can be dangerous when they're home at their homer-friendly ballpark, but Keller should be able to handle them in Pittsburgh.
player headshot
Kyle Gibson SP
BAL Baltimore • #48 • Age: 35
Matchup
vs. DET
Rostered
63%
We know the ceiling for Kyle Gibson is nothing special, but he's been a bastion of stability during a tumultuous time for starting pitchers. It's not likely to change against the Tigers lineup this week.
player headshot
Eduardo Rodriguez SP
DET Detroit • #57 • Age: 30
Matchups
vs. CLE, at BAL
Rostered
39%
It might be time to give up on Eduardo Rodriguez as more than a streamer type, but he's coming off a quality start and has, well, streamable matchups this week. The Guardians and Orioles are both middling offenses, and it helps that the Orioles matchup is in Baltimore.
player headshot
Drey Jameson RP
ARI Arizona • #99 • Age: 25
Matchups
at STL, vs. SD
Rostered
43%
Drey Jameson's return to the starting rotation went without a hitch, other than him lasting only four innings, but he'll be better equipped to take on more in his second and third outings. Those will come against the Cardinals and Padres, neither of which makes for a favorable matchup, but Jameson has the upside to make good anyway.
player headshot
Martin Perez SP
TEX Texas • #54 • Age: 32
Matchup
at KC
Rostered
77%
Coming off a career season, Martin Perez hasn't been especially good in the early going, but he hasn't been especially bad either, which is saying something in this pitching environment. The Royals, particularly in Kansas City, make for a plush matchup.
player headshot
Bailey Falter SP
PHI Philadelphia • #70 • Age: 25
Matchups
at CHW, vs. COL
Rostered
15%
Bailey Falter is coming off arguably the worst start of his career, but overall, he's shown a talent for limiting damage. He gets two bites at the apple this week, one at the White Sox and then a more favorable one welcoming the Rockies to Philadelphia.
player headshot
Alex Wood SP
SF San Francisco • #57 • Age: 32
Matchups
at MIA, vs. NYM
Rostered
28%
Alex Wood has yet to go the minimum required for a win, but the smart money has him reversing the trend against a Marlins offense that's been absolutely miserable so far. And as a bonus, Wood gets a second start against the Mets to end the week.