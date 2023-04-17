Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.
Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 4 (April 17-23). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.
|1
J. deGrom SP TEX Jacob deGrom SP TEX
|
@
|
vs
|2
S. Ohtani DH LAA Shohei Ohtani DH LAA
|
@
|
vs
|3
|4
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
|
@
|
vs
|5
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
|
@
|
@
|6
C. Kershaw SP LAD Clayton Kershaw SP LAD
|
vs
|
@
|7
N. Lodolo SP CIN Nick Lodolo SP CIN
|
vs
|
@
|8
J. Luzardo SP MIA Jesus Luzardo SP MIA
|
vs
|
@
|9
|10
H. Greene SP CIN Hunter Greene SP CIN
|
vs
|
@
|11
|12
L. Lynn SP CHW Lance Lynn SP CHW
|
vs
|
@
|13
|14
S. Gray SP MIN Sonny Gray SP MIN
|
@
|
vs
|15
M. Stroman SP CHC Marcus Stroman SP CHC
|
@
|
vs
|16
|17
J. Flaherty SP STL Jack Flaherty SP STL
|
vs
|
@
|18
|19
E. Rodriguez SP DET Eduardo Rodriguez SP DET
|
vs
|
@
|20
D. Jameson RP ARI Drey Jameson RP ARI
|
@
|
vs
|21
B. Falter SP PHI Bailey Falter SP PHI
|
@
|
vs
|22
|23
H. Wesneski SP CHC Hayden Wesneski SP CHC
|
@
|
vs
|24
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
|
@
|
@
|25
T. Megill SP NYM Tylor Megill SP NYM
|
@
|
@
|26
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
|
vs
|
@
|27
R. Weathers SP SD Ryan Weathers SP SD
|
vs
|
@
|28
|29
C. Schmidt SP NYY Clarke Schmidt SP NYY
|
vs
|
vs
|30
|31
B. Bello SP BOS Brayan Bello SP BOS
|
vs
|
@
|32
J. Lyles SP KC Jordan Lyles SP KC
|
vs
|
@
|33
|34
V. Velasquez SP PIT Vince Velasquez SP PIT
|
@
|
vs
|35
J. Urena SP COL Jose Urena SP COL
|
vs
|
@