Rowdy Tellez 1B MIL Milwaukee • #11 • Age: 28 Matchups @SEA3, BOS3 Rostered 71% Rowdy Tellez has taken advantage of favorable matchups over the past week, restoring his power stroke, and has a chance to keep it going against some of the shakiest pitchers the Mariners and Red Sox can throw at him, including Chris Flexen, Marco Gonzales, Nick Pivetta and Brayan Bello.

Logan O'Hoppe C LAA L.A. Angels • #14 • Age: 23 Matchups @BOS1, @NYY3, KC3 Rostered 72% It's kind of amazing the rookie is still less than 80 percent rostered given how productive he's been, but it's also a testament to how improved the catcher position is. With the Angels having the third-best hitter matchups, now the time to act on Logan O'Hoppe if you haven't already.

Josh Jung 3B TEX Texas • #6 • Age: 25 Matchups @KC3, OAK3 Rostered 67% Josh Jung has been making more consistent contact recently and has been fairly productive overall. With the Rangers boasting the second-best hitter matchups, going against the Royals and Athletics rotations, you have every reason to use him.

Jake Fraley LF CIN Cincinnati • #27 • Age: 27 Matchups TB3, @PIT4 Rostered 46% The Reds have been consistent about sitting Jake Fraley against left-handers, but there's only one of those on the schedule this week. A four-game slate against the Pirates makes for a prime opportunity to show off his power/speed combo.

Joey Wiemer RF MIL Milwaukee • #28 • Age: 24 Matchups @SEA3, BOS3 Rostered 42% Joey Wiemer still has yet to make a big splash batting at the bottom of the Brewers lineup, but he's playing every day and flashing enough power and speed to earn a thumbs-up with the Brewers having the fifth-best hitter matchups this week.

Josh Rojas 3B ARI Arizona • #10 • Age: 28 Matchups @STL3, SD4 Rostered 58% Josh Rojas' playing time has been a little sporadic, but he's been on fire so far, batting nearly .400 and running a fair amount. The Diamondbacks are one of a handful of teams with seven games this week, and with only two lefties on the schedule, Rojas will likely start five of them.

Brandon Marsh CF PHI Philadelphia • #16 • Age: 25 Matchups @CHW3, COL4 Rostered 35% Brandon Marsh has managed to keep the strikeouts under control so far and has been a steady contributor in the bottom third of the Phillies lineup. He typically doesn't play against left-handers, but the Phillies are scheduled to face only one of those in their seven games this week.

Garrett Mitchell CF MIL Milwaukee • #5 • Age: 24 Matchups @SEA3, BOS3 Rostered 75% Garrett Mitchell finally contributed his first steal of the season Sunday and should get plenty of run against all the shaky right-handers the Brewers are scheduled to face this week, including Chris Flexen, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Whitlock and Brayan Bello.

Edouard Julien 2B MIN Minnesota • #47 • Age: 23 Matchups @BOS3, WAS3 Rostered 27% There is some risk of Edouard Julien getting sent down mid-week with the return of Joey Gallo, but with the way the Twins have been using him against right-handers, even batting him leadoff, the hope is they opt for someone else instead. The right-handers on tap this week are Corey Kluber, Tanner Houck, Trevor Williams, Chad Kuhl