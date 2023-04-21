Joey Gallo 1B MIN Minnesota • #13 • Age: 29 Matchups NYY3, KC4 Rostered 43% Joey Gallo picked up right where he left off after missing time with an intercostal strain, homering in his first game back Wednesday. The Twins have the second-best hitter matchups this week, with only one lefty on the schedule, which gives Gallo a chance to pound on pitchers like Jhony Brito, Jordan Lyles, Brad Keller and Brady Singer.

Patrick Wisdom 3B CHC Chi. Cubs • #16 • Age: 31 Matchups SD3, @MIA3 Rostered 75% The Cubs' matchups are merely middle-of-the-road this week, but with the way Patrick Wisdom has hit lately, homering five times in seven games heading into Friday, you have to let him see this hot streak through. It'll probably end at some point, but there were never doubts about his power.

Joshua Lowe RF TB Tampa Bay • #15 • Age: 25 Matchups HOU3, @CHW4 Rostered 61% As Josh Lowe has broken through with big numbers and a greatly reduced strikeout rate, the one hesitation has been that he never plays against lefties. Well, the Rays aren't expected to face any in their seven games this week. They have some tough pitchers on the schedule, going against the Astros and White Sox, but if you won't use Lowe now, when will you?

Andrew McCutchen DH PIT Pittsburgh • #22 • Age: 36 Matchups LAD3, @WAS3 Rostered 43% The entire Pirates lineup is still basking in the afterglow of Coors Field, but Andrew McCutchen is one of their few hitters with actual staying power. And the good matchups continue for them this week as they get the back end of the Dodgers rotation before traveling to Washington.

Ke'Bryan Hayes 3B PIT Pittsburgh • #13 • Age: 26 Matchups LAD3, @WAS3 Rostered 72% Ke'Bryan Hayes, like the rest of the Pirates lineup, caught fire over the past week, but the difference for him is that the data suggested it was a long time coming. He's hitting the ball as hard as ever and elevating unlike ever before, and if it continues this week against pitchers like Noah Syndergaard, Chad Kuhl, Patrick Crobin, Josiah Gray, he may never look back.

J.D. Davis 3B SF San Francisco • #7 • Age: 29 Matchups STL4, @SD2 Rostered 49% J.D. Davis has been swinging the bat like it's 2019, and even on the distractible Giants, it's led to a full-time role. Their matchups this week are whatever -- Jordan Montgomery, Joe Musgrove and a bunch of hittables -- but sometimes the best sleeper hitters are the ones who are simply under-rostered to begin with.

Edouard Julien 2B MIN Minnesota • #47 • Age: 23 Matchups NYY3, KC4 Rostered 35% Edouard Julien has enjoyed some success in recent days, which would seem to improve his chances of sticking around even after Jorge Polanco is activated. It's a bit of a risk, but with the kind of pitchers the Twins are facing this week -- six of seven righties, including Jhony Brito, Jordan Lyles, Brad Keller and Brady Singer -- the potential rewards are big.

Myles Straw CF CLE Cleveland • #7 • Age: 28 Matchups COL3, @BOS3 Rostered 61% Myles Straw's recent skid was inevitable given how long he maintained a batting average in the mid-.300s, but his matchups this week against pitchers like Austin Gomber, Ryan Feltner, Noah Davis, Nick Pivetta and Brayan Bello should allow him to resume his assault on the base paths, where he's 7 for 8 so far.

Kerry Carpenter DH DET Detroit • #30 • Age: 25 Matchups @MIL3, BAL4 Rostered 13% The playing time remains inconsistent and the supporting cast anemic, but Kerry Carpenter took an .871 OPS into Friday's game, highlighting his improved production of late. And the Tigers have six righties on the schedule, including some questionable types for the Orioles, which should help with the inconsistent playing time, at least.