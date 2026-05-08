Max Meyer SP MIA Miami • #23 • Age: 27 Matchup at MIN Rostered 71% Max Meyer has made a leap this year by pairing an improved sweeper with his trademark slider and probably shouldn't be as available as he is. The Twins lineup has been curiously productive so far, but when you look at the personnel, it's hard not to think of it as a good matchup.

Chase Dollander SP COL Colorado • #32 • Age: 24 Matchup at PIT Rostered 62% It's another road outing for Chase Dollander, whose last two have seen him allow no runs in 12 1/2 innings with 16 strikeouts. We know his fastball plays there at least. Jury's still out on how it holds up at Coors Field.

Sean Burke P CHW Chi. White Sox • #59 • Age: 26 Matchup vs. KC Rostered 39% A surprise standout for the White Sox so far, Sean Burke seems to be thriving on superlative control and weak contact. It's a recipe that may have a short shelf life, but you would expect it to continue against Royals lineup that ranks in the bottom third in runs scored.

Logan Henderson SP MIL Milwaukee • #43 • Age: 24 Matchup at MIN Rostered 60% With the exception of an April 4 outing at the Royals, Logan Henderson has yet to miss as a major league starter, even though the opportunities have been few and far between. We'll see how he does against the Yankees over the weekend, but if he handles them like he handled the Nationals last time out, then you have no reason to fear his upcoming matchup against the Twins.

Mitch Keller SP PIT Pittsburgh • #23 • Age: 30 Matchup vs. COL Rostered 78% Mitch Keller has a different movement profile on his sinker this year and is getting weaker contact as a result, which has so far amounted to a 2.87 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. The lack of strikeouts gives reason for pause, but you can't ask for a better matchup than the Rockies away from Coors Field.

Joey Cantillo SP CLE Cleveland • #54 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. LAA, vs. CIN Rostered 65% The strikeouts have dried up for Joey Cantillo in recent starts, but his changeup is still running a high whiff rate. Because he gets two bites at the apple this week, one against the strikeout-prone Angels and another against the underwhelming Reds, you may want to give him another whirl.

Peter Lambert RP HOU Houston • #38 • Age: 29 Matchups vs. SEA, vs. TEX Rostered 36% Though he's a 29-year-old who has spent more time in the minors than the majors in his career, Peter Lambert has been curiously effective so far -- and I don't just mean in terms of ERA. His 11.8 percent swinging-strike rate and 88.8 mph average exit velocity are both solid, and he's scheduled to face two lineups that rank in the bottom six in runs scored.

Jeffrey Springs SP ATH Athletics • #59 • Age: 33 Matchups vs. STL, vs. SF Rostered 73% Jeffrey Springs has made himself a respectable option through weakly hit fly balls. It can backfire at times, but he has two chances to get it right this week. The Giants matchup is especially enticing given that they rank dead last in runs scored.

Ryne Nelson SP ARI Arizona • #19 • Age: 28 Matchup at TEX Rostered 48% A pair of ugly outings (including a high-elevation one in Mexico City) have skewed Ryne Nelson's stats, but he appears to be trending the right direction again with a fastball-heavy approach that's proven its mettle over the past couple years. The Rangers, meanwhile, rank third-to-last in runs scored.