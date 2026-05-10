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Streaming pitchers isn't for the faint of heart, but if you find yourself without enough reliable options in a given scoring period, it may be what you need to stay afloat. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Generally, only the top two or three are full-throated endorsements, while the rest are more about making the best of a bad situation.

All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Sleeper pitchers for Week 8 (May 11-17)
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Max Meyer SP
MIA Miami • #23 • Age: 27
Matchup
at MIN
Rostered
71%
Max Meyer has made a leap this year by pairing an improved sweeper with his trademark slider and probably shouldn't be as available as he is. The Twins lineup has been curiously productive so far, but when you look at the personnel, it's hard not to think of it as a good matchup.
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Logan Henderson SP
MIL Milwaukee • #43 • Age: 24
Matchup
at MIN
Rostered
60%
With the exception of an April 4 outing at the Royals, Logan Henderson has yet to miss as a major league starter, even though the opportunities have been few and far between. He handled the Yankees over the weekend, just as he did the Nationals in his previous turn, so you have no reason to fear his upcoming matchup against the Twins.
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Chase Dollander SP
COL Colorado • #32 • Age: 24
Matchup
at PIT
Rostered
62%
It's another road outing for Chase Dollander, who has given up no more than two earned runs in his past five road outings. We know his fastball plays there at least. Jury's still out on how it holds up at Coors Field.
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Ryne Nelson SP
ARI Arizona • #19 • Age: 28
Matchup
at TEX
Rostered
48%
A pair of ugly outings (including a high-elevation one in Mexico City) have skewed Ryne Nelson's stats, but he appears to be trending the right direction again with a fastball-heavy approach that's proven its mettle over the past couple years. The Rangers, meanwhile, rank third-to-last in runs scored.
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Sean Burke P
CHW Chi. White Sox • #59 • Age: 26
Matchup
vs. KC
Rostered
39%
Sean Burke got a dose of reality in his last start Friday, giving up six earned runs to the Mariners, but through superlative control and weak contact, he has been surprisingly effective so far. You would expect him to get back on track against Royals lineup that ranks in the bottom third in runs scored.
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Mitch Keller SP
PIT Pittsburgh • #23 • Age: 30
Matchup
vs. COL
Rostered
78%
Mitch Keller has a different movement profile on his sinker this year and is getting weaker contact as a result, which has so far amounted to a 2.87 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. The lack of strikeouts gives reason for pause, but you can't ask for a better matchup than the Rockies away from Coors Field.
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Joey Cantillo SP
CLE Cleveland • #54 • Age: 26
Matchups
vs. LAA, vs. CIN
Rostered
65%
The strikeouts have dried up for Joey Cantillo in recent starts, but his changeup is still running a high whiff rate. Because he gets two bites at the apple this week, one against the strikeout-prone Angels and another against the underwhelming Reds, you may want to give him another whirl.
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Peter Lambert RP
HOU Houston • #38 • Age: 29
Matchups
vs. SEA, vs. TEX
Rostered
36%
Though he's a 29-year-old who has spent more time in the minors than the majors in his career, Peter Lambert has been curiously effective so far -- and I don't just mean in terms of ERA. His 11.8 percent swinging-strike rate and 88.8 mph average exit velocity are both solid, and he's scheduled to face two lineups that rank in the bottom 10 in runs scored.
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Jeffrey Springs SP
ATH Athletics • #59 • Age: 33
Matchups
vs. STL, vs. SF
Rostered
73%
Jeffrey Springs has made himself a respectable option through weakly hit fly balls. It can backfire at times, but he has two chances to get it right this week. The Giants matchup is especially enticing given that they rank dead last in runs scored.
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Reid Detmers SP
LAA L.A. Angels • #48 • Age: 26
Matchup
at CLE
Rostered
65%
Reid Detmers has gotten good results with his new changeup this year, and while it hasn't led to huge success, he has done a respectable job of limiting damage while running up some quality strikeout numbers. The Guardians matchup remains an inviting one.