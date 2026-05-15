Ryne Nelson SP ARI Arizona • #19 • Age: 28 Matchups vs. SF, vs. COL Rostered 59% A black sheep start against the Blue Jays on April 19 was followed by an unfair one in the thin air of Mexico City, inflating Ryne Nelson's ERA and cratering his roster rate. But he's looked great since then and has some particularly favorable matchups here against the bottom-ranked Giants and the Rockies away from Coors Field.

Walbert Urena SP LAA L.A. Angels • #57 • Age: 22 Matchups vs. ATH, vs. TEX Rostered 11% Walbert Urena excels at pitching to contact with a high ground-ball rate and basement-level exit velocity readings, and he also has some modest strikeout appeal thanks to a plus changeup. His outings have tended to run short, but he's in line for two of them week, with one being a particularly favorable matchup against the Athletics.

Reid Detmers SP LAA L.A. Angels • #48 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. ATH, vs. TEX Rostered 62% Reid Detmers continues to underperform his peripherals and has become an exhausting inclusion here week after week, but with two starts against strikeout-prone teams, you could hope for at least one quality start and upward of 15 strikeouts.

Andrew Abbott SP CIN Cincinnati • #41 • Age: 26 Matchup at PHI Rostered 65% Fantasy Baseballers were by and large too quick to abandon Andrew Abbott when he got off to a poor start, and now he heads into the weekend with a 1.02 ERA in his past three starts. Presuming his upcoming turn against the Guardians goes well, he'll be an advisable streamer against a Phillies lineup that still ranks in the bottom five in runs scored.

Cade Cavalli SP WAS Washington • #24 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. NYM Rostered 41% Injuries have brought the Mets offense to a state of abject misery, ranking second-to-last in runs scored, and Cade Cavalli has already proven his mettle against them, striking out 10 in a quality start on April 29.

Bailey Ober SP MIN Minnesota • #17 • Age: 30 Matchup at BOS Rostered 70% We're getting into more dangerous territory here, seeing as a pitch-to-contact fly-ball guy is inherently dangerous at Fenway Park. But the Red Sox have fallen to third-to-last in runs scored, and Bailey Ober is coming off a complete game shutout (otherwise known as, um, a shutout).

Zac Gallen SP ARI Arizona • #23 • Age: 30 Matchups vs. SF, vs. COL Rostered 62% There may be no redeeming Zac Gallen in the long run, but in the short run, he lines up for two of the best matchups you could ask for, with the Giants ranking dead last in runs scored and the Rockies doing what they do away from Coors Field. In points leagues, he's a valid play.

Andrew Painter SP PHI Philadelphia • #24 • Age: 23 Matchups vs. CIN, vs. CLE Rostered 51% The downside risk remains for Andrew Painter, but he did seem to be on the right track by fading his fastball in his latest start and ended up allowing just one run in five innings. The Reds and Guardians make for some nice matchups.

Eduardo Rodriguez SP ARI Arizona • #57 • Age: 33 Matchup vs. COL Rostered 56% I don't trust Eduardo Rodriguez's one earned run over 15 1/3 innings in his last two starts, and his turn at Coors Field this weekend may expose why. If he navigates it adequately, though, he'll have the joy of facing the Rockies away from Coors Field next time out.