Francisco Rodriguez: Eyes return to MLB in 2019

Rodriguez has expressed a desire to return to Major League Baseball next season, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Rodriguez spent this past year in the Atlantic League with the Long Island Ducks after pitching for the Tigers in 2017. Across 28 relief appearances with Detroit that season, he logged a disastrous 7.82 ERA and 1.66 WHIP with 23 strikeouts in 25.1 innings. The soon-to-be 37-year-old could very well have a few more strikeouts up his sleeve, but a return to a high-leverage spot in the majors seems unlikely at this point. Rodriguez was unable to earn a spot on the Phillies' Opening Day roster last year after signing a minor-league deal with the club.