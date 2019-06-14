Francisco Rodriguez: Signs deal in Mexico
Rodriguez agreed to a contract with the Acereros de Monclova in Mexico, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Rodriguez will head to Mexico to play ball, though he still has the desire to return to Major League Baseball before he calls it a career. If he's able to impress in Mexico, there's certainly a chance he could draw interest from big-league teams.
