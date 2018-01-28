Phillies' Francisco Rodriguez: Latches on with Phillies
Rodriguez signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Saturday which includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
The 2017 campaign was a rough year for Rodriguez, as he lost his ninth-inning job to Justin Wilson and posted a 7.82 ERA and 1.66 WHIP across 25.1 innings with the Tigers before being released in mid-June. He linked up with the Nationals on a minor-league deal shortly after flaming out with Detroit, but he ultimately couldn't work his way back to the majors. The Phillies are taking a flyer on the once-elite receiver, though it would take a pretty big turnaround for him to return to high-leverage work in 2018.
