Phillies' Francisco Rodriguez: Granted release

Rodriguez was released by the Phillies on Saturday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez asked for an unconditional release after being unable to crack the Opening Day roster. During eight Grapefruit League appearances, the reliever posted a 5.40 ERA. He will look to find a new home on a minor-league deal in the coming weeks after posting an unsightly 7.82 ERA and 1.66 WHIP over 25.1 innings of work with the Tigers last season.