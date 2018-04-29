Francisco Rodriguez: To play in Atlantic League

Rodriguez inked a deal with the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League on Sunday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

Rodriguez was granted his release from the Phillies on March 24, and he's now set to play in an independent league. It seems unlikely that the 36-year-old will make a return to Major League Baseball after he was unable to make Philadelphia's big-league roster ahead of the 2018 season.