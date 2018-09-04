Avelino will have his contract purchased from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Avelino was one of two players acquired from the Yankees in exchange for Andrew McCutchen at the waiver deadline. The 23-year-old split time between Double- and Triple-A this season, and while he's known more for his glove, he posted a solid .283/.329/.438 slash line with 15 homers and 27 stolen bases across a combined 126 games (77 at Triple-A, 49 at Double-A). Avelino will likely serve as infield depth throughout the final month of the season, though he should also see some occasional starts as the Giants look to rest Brandon Crawford and other veterans with the team slipping out of the playoff picture.