Suarez had his contract purchased from Triple-A Sacramento ahead of his start against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

As expected, Suarez was added to the big-league roster and will make his major-league debut. His stay could be short, as he's filling in for the injured Johnny Cueto, who is expected to be on the disabled list for a short time with a sprained ankle.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories