The Giants outrighted Vasquez to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday.
He'll remain in the organization after going unclaimed off waivers when the Giants designated him for assignment earlier this week. Vazquez has also spent time with the Blue Jays and Phillies organization in 2022, but his only big-league action came in Toronto, with whom he made nine relief appearances.
