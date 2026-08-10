Giants' Blade Tidwell: Handed another start

Tidwell is slated to start Monday's game against the Astros in San Francisco.

After dealing away Tyler Mahle and Robbie Ray last week, the Giants had two openings in the rotation, and Tidwell was summoned from Triple-A Sacramento to fill one of those spots. The 25-year-old right-hander acquitted himself well in his first start as a member of the Giants last Tuesday, taking a no-decision on the road against the Rangers while allowing two earned runs on six hits and one walk across five innings. Tidwell will be awarded a second turn through the rotation and will tentatively line up for two starts during the upcoming week, with a home start against the Rockies likely on tap next Sunday.