Tidwell will undergo an MRI on his right shoulder after experiencing discomfort during a recent bullpen session, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Tidwell was acquired from the Mets at the trade deadline in the deal that sent Tyler Rogers to New York. Since being acquired by San Francisco, Tidwell has pitched in three games (two starts) at Triple-A Sacramento, registering a 1.69 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 23:5 K:BB across 16 innings of work. He's likely to be shut down for a little while.