Giants' Caleb Kilian: Nabs fifth save

Kilian allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Athletics.

Kilian's last five outings had come in non-save situations, in part due to the Giants' difficulty in earning wins. He pitched 4.2 scoreless innings in that span, and his scoreless streak is up to 8.1 innings with a 12:4 K:BB since his five-run meltdown versus the Rockies on May 29. Kilian has a 2.97 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 39:16 K:BB over 33.1 innings while adding five saves and three holds. He remains the favorite for saves in San Francisco, but the team's poor play makes this a tough bullpen to target in general.