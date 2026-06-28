Giants' Caleb Kilian: Records sixth save

Kilian allowed one run on two hits and struck out one without walking a batter over one inning to earn the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over Atlanta.

Kilian was tasked with protecting a two-run lead after eight strong innings from Robbie Ray. It was a little shaky, but Kilian was able to come away with his first save since Tuesday. He had blown a save in his previous outing Thursday, allowing four runs in a loss to the Athletics. Kilian is at a 4.11 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 41:17 K:BB over 35 innings this season. He's converted six of eight save chances while adding three holds. While he hasn't been at his best in late June, he still has the edge for save opportunities at this time.