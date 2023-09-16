Doval (6-5) allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk Friday. He recorded just one out and was charged with a blown save and a loss against the Rockies.

Doval was tasked with finishing the 2-1 win but couldn't get the job done. Elehuris Montero knocked an RBI single with one out and a throwing error by Mike Yastrzemski allowed the winning run to come home. Doval yielded just one run over his last 7.2 innings since his last blown save Aug. 23. The 26-year-old now owns a 2.98 ERA with 37 saves in 45 chances this season.