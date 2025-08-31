Seymour (0-2) took the loss against Baltimore on Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two batters over three innings.

Seymour's first MLB start didn't go according to plan, though he was able to begin the game with two scoreless innings. Things imploded for him in the third, however, as the Orioles racked up four runs on a pair of two-run homers in the frame. Seymour wasn't allowed to return for the fourth, and he got only one run of support from San Francisco's offense. It's unclear if he'll get another turn in the rotation after making his first 10 appearances out of the bullpen, but the Giants' have a need for a fifth starter with Landen Roupp (knee) likely to be sidelined until at least late September.