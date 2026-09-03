Seymour logged a blown save in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Pirates, allowing one run on two hits while striking out one in 1.2 innings.

Seymour entered the game in the seventh inning with two runners on base and one out. The right-hander managed to get through the eighth frame, though he gave up a double and a single as Pittsburgh tied the game at 3-3. The 27-year-old has fared well over his last 10 outings, posting a 1.38 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB across 13 innings during that time.