Seymour allowed one run on one hit and struck out one without walking a batter over one inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Reds.

Seymour was called on for the save chance after Dylan Smith logged 25 pitches Monday. The Giants have seen starters go down with injuries in consecutive games, as well as losing reliever JT Brubaker (ribs) to the injured list Monday, so it's been hard times for the team's healthy relievers. Seymour has a 5.19 ERA and 14:7 K:BB across 17.1 innings this season while also collecting two holds. He's done most of his work as a multi-inning option -- he's been able to get more than three outs in seven of his 10 appearances so far, which makes it unlikely that he'll be a consistent presence in the late innings.