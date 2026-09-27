Seymour threw a clean first inning Sunday against the Dodgers, striking out one. He didn't factor into the decision.

The Giants went with a bullpen game in the season finale, deploying 10 arms in total, and Seymour did his part as the opener. The right-hander yielded mixed results with San Francisco in 2026, so he could begin next season in the minor leagues for more seasoning. Through 31.2 big-league frames, he posted a 4.55 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 23:16 K:BB with eight holds plus one save (four chances).