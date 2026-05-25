Giants' Casey Schmitt: Drives in three runs Sunday

Schmitt went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, a two-run home run and two additional runs scored during the Giants' 8-5 win over the White Sox on Sunday.

Schmitt put the Giants on the board with an RBI double in the first inning and extended his team's lead to 4-1 with a two-run homer in the third. He's been hot at the plate over his last eight games, going 13-for-34 (.382) with five home runs, 11 RBI and eight runs scored in that span. Schmitt is up to 11 home runs on the season, one shy from tying his mark in 2025.