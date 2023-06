Schmitt will sit Saturday against the Cubs, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Schmitt had been set for an off day Friday but wound up needed at third base after J.D. Davis was scratched with a minor hip issue. Davis is back in the lineup Saturday, so Schmitt will get his day off one day later than originally planned. After starting his MLB career with 11 hits in his first five games, the rookie owns an .492 OPS in his last 23 contests.