Schmitt went 1-4 with a home run and an RBI in Wednesday's 6-3 loss against the Diamondbacks.

Schmitt scored the first run of the game with a home run off of Merrill Kelly in the first inning for his ninth of the season. The 27-year-old is working his way into the lineup with five straight starts and hits in each one to boost his batting average to .293 and his OPS to .866. After splitting time with rookie Bryce Eldridge for much of the season, the utility has made the case to start everyday in either the outfield or infield.