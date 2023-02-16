Schmitt will likely start 2023 with Triple-A Sacramento, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Schmitt split 2022 between High-A and Double-A, logging a combined .299/.370/.500 slash line with 22 home runs and 80 RBI in 126 games. Some combination of David Villar, J.D. Davis and Wilmer Flores will likely man the hot corner for the Giants to begin this season. Schmitt has just a total of 33 contests in the upper minors, so he should be expected to see the bulk of his time this year with Sacramento.